Why Jonathan Van Ness Wants More Men To Wear Nail Polish

As someone who's been painting his nails for decades now, Van Ness is excited to see more male celebrities, including Harry Styles and Bad Bunny , rocking manicures on the red carpet with confidence. "With gender, it’s separated in a way that doesn’t empower anyone," Van Ness says. "At the end of the day, we’re all people and we’re all striving for life, liberties, and the pursuit of happiness... Any space where we can aim for that connection and break down this idea that only men do certain things and only women do certain things is really important for everyone."