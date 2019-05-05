View this post on Instagram

Walking @jesslayica on her first @glaad awards & red carpet tonite! Watching her spread her wings from this outpouring of love & support makes me more proud than when the Magnificent 7 took gold in Atlanta. ?️‍? Love you @glaad for all your work & @jesslayica for being the bold fierce person you are. Jessica hair glam by me MUA @gracegraceahn - My makeup was done all by me Queens ?️‍??