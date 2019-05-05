The first lesbian hero to make it on to Queer Eye is still living her best life, after her game-changing appearance on the show. Jess Guilbeaux, who was featured on season 3 of the Netflix series, shared her powerful story, including a devastating account of being forced out of her home by her parents after she was outed as a teen. But, things are looking way up for Guilbeaux these days, and last night she even joined Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness at LGBTQ acceptance charity GLAAD's awards in New York City.
Van Ness brought Guilbeaux as his date to the big event, and the duo’s bond highlights how the show goes far beyond just wardrobe changes and home decor. In addition to giving her a new look, and reconnecting her with her sister and niece, Van Ness and the rest of the Fab Five helped Guilbeaux recognise that she’s worthy of having a family of her own, even if it’s the chosen kind.
Advertisement
“Walking @jesslayica on her first @glaad awards & red carpet tonite! Watching her spread her wings from this outpouring of love & support makes me more proud than when the Magnificent 7 took gold in Atlanta. Love you @glaad for all your work & @jesslayica for being the bold fierce person you are. Jessica hair glam by me MUA @gracegraceahn - My makeup was done all by me Queens,” Van Ness wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Walking @jesslayica on her first @glaad awards & red carpet tonite! Watching her spread her wings from this outpouring of love & support makes me more proud than when the Magnificent 7 took gold in Atlanta. ?️? Love you @glaad for all your work & @jesslayica for being the bold fierce person you are. Jessica hair glam by me MUA @gracegraceahn - My makeup was done all by me Queens ?️??
Before the big event, Guilbeaux met up with Van Ness for a quick haircut and some pampering, which he documented in his Instagram stories.
“Look who came by for a little pre-GLAAD awards trim up!” Van Ness said excitedly. “Have fun at your first awards show, I love you!”
Guilbeaux looked sleek and stylish, pairing a smokey eye with a white blazer with dark piping. And, clearly, she was thrilled with the experience. On Van Ness’s Instagram, she commented, “LITERALLY could not have done this without you. thank u so so so much.”
Guilbeaux’s story particularly resonated with viewers. After her episode premiered, Queer Eye fans raised $100,000 via GoFundMe to assist her in paying for her education, which had been bogged down by debt after being disowned by her family.
"I never thought going back to school was something that I would ever be able to do just because I was just drowning in debt," Guilbeaux told CBS. "And I haven't gone back to school, but I have paid off my student loans and all my debts so I plan to go back to school really, really, really soon."
It’s obvious that things are looking up for Guilbeaux. In addition to her burgeoning drag career, last month she met fellow Queer Eye alum Tammye Hicks, who rebuilt her church’s community center to make it more welcoming to LGBTQ+ people. The duo bonded, and even referred to each other as “mama” and “daughter.”
Advertisement