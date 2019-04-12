View this post on Instagram

i am just so grateful for you all. thank you for letting me into your hearts and accepting me with warm arms. thank you for showing your children my story. i am happy to start that discussion. i am happy to let my struggle be the the catalyst for change and acceptance. that’s why i did it. to spark change and to have the narrative out there that it doesn’t matter who you are or how you identify or what you go through, you can do anything you set your mind to. thank you @cbsthismorning thank you @queereye and thank you everyone who watched and listened. this is the beginning of a revolution.