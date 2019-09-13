It’s not every day that a celebrity couple participates in a spread for Playboy, but then again, most celebrity couples aren’t Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was recently interviewed by her boyfriend and child's father for the publication’s “pleasure” issue, which hits newsstands September 17.
“I never thought that I would pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers,” Jenner tells Scott. “I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea — that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images — I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision.”
In images shot by Kylie's go-to photographer Sasha Samsonova, the billionaire beauty mogul and hip-hop star look as close as ever. Jenner wears a lace red bra paired with a diamond necklace featuring the iconic Playboy bunny symbol. Another snapshot shows her in a white bodysuit and this season’s must-have cowboy boots.
One look we’re particularly loving? An ethereal, floor-grazing sheer dress with a low back that’s equal parts romantic and sexy. Sheer pieces were spotted virtually everywhere during New York Fashion Week, so Jenner is right on trend. We’ve rounded up a few copycats for your fall wardrobe — they’re perfect for frolicking in a field (as Jenner and Scott were styled for the photoshoot) or, you know, casually lounging around your apartment in unapologetic glamour.