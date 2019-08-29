Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend

If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared to win the weekend. Across all your favorite brands, there are blowout sales happening now though Monday. Reformation dresses are 70% off right now, Ulta's huge 21 Days of Beauty event kicks off Sunday, and Kylie Jenner is giving away Lip Kits for free.
On the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram, Jenner just announced her surprise Labor Day sale: a buy one, get one free deal on all Lip Kits. According to the Instagram post and the brand's official press release, the deal will run all weekend — from Friday, August 30, through Monday, September 2 — and includes all Velvet, Matte, and Metal Lip Kits on KylieCosmetics.com.
Advertisement
Each Lip Kit (with a liquid lipstick and matching pencil liner) normally retails for $30, so this is a steal, and it's one that doesn't come around often. Whatever lip shade you've been considering — a matte mauve-pink, a classic Velvet Lip Kit in Posie K, or an iridescent color from the Metal collection — this weekend is the time to pull the trigger, while you can snag two for the price of one. Like the final three-day weekend of summer, this sale won't last long enough. It starts tomorrow, August 30, at exactly 3 p.m. EST, and will come to a close at the same time on Labor Day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement