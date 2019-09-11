Ever since Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron were spotted out at exclusive Brooklyn hotspot DUMBO House back in August, the world has kept a close eye on their alleged romance. That includes reportedly “hurt” former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who may not have asked Cameron out on national television had she known how Cameron’s love life would play out. Now, a new report from People claims that the attention from the tabloids and curious fans may not be the best thing for Hadid and Cameron’s budding relationship.
“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” a source explained to People. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”
The source added that Cameron and Hadid are still getting to know one another at this stage, but that Cameron thinks the two have really “connected.” One thing that might keep their relationship alive is Cameron’s reported respect of Hadid.
Despite wanting to enjoy his new fame and the business opportunities that come with it, a source told People that he’s setting boundaries with Hadid by not “discussing business” with her so he doesn’t come off as “an opportunist.” With Cameron getting ample press post-Bachelorette due mostly to his relationship with Hadid, it’s easy to see why he might be afraid of scaring her off.
Fortunately for the reality star, Cameron’s already winning good guy points in Hadid’s book, reports People. He attended Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands earlier this month.
Dylan Barbour of Bachelor in Paradise even hinted this week that things are going well for Cameron in New York, with his new lady.
"I don't care whether [she's] a supermodel or not,” Barbour told Entertainment Tonight. "As long as Tyler's happy, I'm happy."
The spotlight may be bright on Cameron and Hadid right now, but it sounds like they're doing a good job basking in the light together.
Refinery29 reached out to Cameron and Hadid for comment.
