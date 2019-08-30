Hannah Brown Playfully Calls Out Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid In Video

Hannah Brown is having both the best post-Bachelorette experience, and the absolute worst. On one hand, she's joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars. But not only did she have to end her engagement to Jed Wyatt after it came out he had a girlfriend during filming, she's also had to watch runner-up Tyler Cameron move on with Gigi Hadid. Basically, she needs a drink, and luckily Cosmopolitan offered her one as part of an "Expensive Taste Test."
While the 24-year-old was meant to choose which glass of champagne was fancy, versus just your average bubbly, she was just happy to be drinking at all, and used it as an opportunity to share her woes.
Advertisement
“Do y’all remember that one time I was engaged?” she asked with a gulp, adding, “Do you remember that one time I got un-engaged?”
But that's not even the worst of it. More gulps were necessary.
“Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date?" she continued. "On national television? After I got un-engaged? And then… just read the tabloids.”
Or, just read Refinery29! While Hannah and Tyler were seen hanging out at one point, he's been full steam ahead with Hadid ever since. The two have gone out with Serena Williams, partied with Taylor Swift, and seem to be getting more serious every day, although neither has officially confirmed the relationship. Tyler, for his part, says there are "no hard feelings."
"She reached out to me when my dad was sick. That was super sweet of her. She’s a great person," he explained on the Bachelor Party podcast. "She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her. She’s going to crush Dancing With the Stars. She better go win that Mirrorball."
Krystal Nielson, however, told Entertainment Tonight the pageant queen definitely felt "a little hurt" with how the Tyler situation shook out.
Luckily, there's champagne. Even if it's the cheap kind.
Advertisement