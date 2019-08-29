The surest sign that Tyler Cameron had become A-list wasn't just that he was going on dates with Gigi Hadid and hanging out with Taylor Swift, but also that he wasn't really giving any interviews. The former Bachelorette contestant has remained especially tight-lipped about his rumored relationship with Hadid, and while he still isn't divulging any deets, he is returning to the podcast scene, appearing on Bachelor Party to talk to host Juliet Litman about his experience on the show and where he stands with Bachelorette Hannah Brown.
Hannah broke up with Tyler towards the end of the season, only to ask him out for a drink on After The Final Rose when she revealed she had ended her engagement to Jed Wyatt. They did get that drink, but Tyler has only been spotted with Hadid ever since. However, Tyler says that there's "no hard feelings" between the two of them.
"She reached out to me when my dad was sick. That was super sweet of her. She’s a great person," he explained on the podcast, adding his support for her upcoming reality TV endeavors. "She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her. She’s going to crush Dancing With the Stars. She better go win that Mirrorball."
Hannah has also been nothing but diplomatic about Tyler's new romantic prospects, but people around her have told outlets that she was affected by his decision.
"She felt a little hurt with Tyler," newlywed Krystal Nielsen told Entertainment Tonight at ABC's Television Critics Association party on August 5.
"And still hurt with Jed [Wyatt]," husband Chris Randone added.
One thing Hannah has admitted, though, is that she's "struggling" in general with life after the TV show.
"Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex."
Luckily, there's no better ex to have in your corner than Tyler.
