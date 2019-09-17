After all, some of your all-time favorite shows are in the running this year. Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dirty John, and Sharp Objects will all be competing come Emmys night on Sunday, September 22. However, above all those beloved comedies and dramas looms one Goalith of a series: Game. Of. Thrones.
The 2019 Emmys marks Thrones’ official television farewell party. Now that the game-changing drama has wrapped, all it has left to do is defend its whopping 32 Emmy nominations. Then it’s goodbye forever to Westeros (at least until the prequel premieres).
So does that mean HBO’s juggernaut is bound to win every award at the Emmys? Or could another scrappy series take them down? We made a full guide to all our Emmy predictions to answer that question — and figure out who will nab statues in the comedy, limited series, and variety categories.
Keep reading to learn who’s definitely going to win, who could upset some tricky races, and which overlooked performances we would have loved to see in the race. Get ready to look like the smartest person at your Emmy party.