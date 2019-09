The Hottest Burning Man Orgy Dome Stories On Reddit

My partner and I did a cunnilingus workshop there. I’m usually somewhat sexually timid, but still wanted to do this. I found the atmosphere more or less clean and comfortable. The couple leading the workshop were very nice and even “normal.” At the end of the workshop, we were allowed to bang if we wanted (or finish banging). It was surprisingly one of my favorite experiences last year. I never expected I would do something like that, but it was totally hot and I really enjoyed myself.I was mildly nervous for the first two or three minutes, but then I realized nobody was looking at me. Everyone was focused on their own partners and the lesson. I looked at my love and he said everything would be okay, and I soon melted into what he was doing to me. Surprisingly, being around so many other turned-on couples really turned me on, and I found it easy to relax. I would have felt awkward not participating. No regrets! Would go again. (via Reddit