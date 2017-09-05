Well, it's that time of year again: Burning Man has descended upon Black Rock Desert and our Instagram feeds. And we can't look away. The week-long festival that is, essentially, an otherworldly escape built entirely from scratch by its adventure-seeking attendees, has come to a close. And that means that everyone from your local financier brosky, to your friend from college that founded a startup and just travels a lot, to the coolest of the Victoria's Secret Angels is coming down from their placebo highs and catching us up on what they've been up to. And more importantly, what they wore.