However, as fun (and gritty) as it may appear, the latter group of ladies take the annual event as an opportunity to serve Victoria's Secret Fashion Show-level outfits that may be short and shiny, but not for the impromptu dust storm — #imacelebritygetmeoutofhere. And their daily ensembles did not disappoint. From Alessandra Ambrosio's literal pair of runway-ready butterfly wings that we aren't sure how she managed to finagle into her suitcase(s?), to Martha Hunt and just about every other Angel in attendance who took the opportunity to show off their goods via studded bras and hot shorts alike, there was a lot — or, not a lot — to look at.