Well, it's that time of year again: Burning Man has descended upon Black Rock Desert and our Instagram feeds. And we can't look away. The week-long festival that is, essentially, an otherworldly escape built entirely from scratch by its adventure-seeking attendees, has come to a close. And that means that everyone from your local financier brosky, to your friend from college that founded a startup and just travels a lot, to the coolest of the Victoria's Secret Angels is coming down from their placebo highs and catching us up on what they've been up to. And more importantly, what they wore.
However, as fun (and gritty) as it may appear, the latter group of ladies take the annual event as an opportunity to serve Victoria's Secret Fashion Show-level outfits that may be short and shiny, but not for the impromptu dust storm — #imacelebritygetmeoutofhere. And their daily ensembles did not disappoint. From Alessandra Ambrosio's literal pair of runway-ready butterfly wings that we aren't sure how she managed to finagle into her suitcase(s?), to Martha Hunt and just about every other Angel in attendance who took the opportunity to show off their goods via studded bras and hot shorts alike, there was a lot — or, not a lot — to look at.
Ahead, we've compiled some of the most creative Burning Man outfits from your favourite mainstream catwalk queens. Who knows how the Angels came up with their respective getups, and how long it took them (and their stylists!) to pull them all together, but one thing's for sure: We won't be surprised if there's a Burning Man-themed section of the VS Fashion Show come November, or next year. And by "we won't be surprised," we mean we hope. Amen.