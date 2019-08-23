Why Your Sign Should Date A Virgo

Virgo season is here. If you’re crushing on or dating a Virgo, first of all, congratulations — they’re great in bed. Next, you might wonder what the stars say about your compatibility. In her new book the Astrology of Love & Sex, Annabel Gat explains each astrological match’s unique strengths and challenges. To her, there’s no such thing as a “bad match."
Remember, a true compatibility reading involves looking at your whole birth chart — and even with that, there’s room for how you interact as individuals. “Just because two sun signs might not share the same element doesn't mean the rest of the chart isn't working in harmony. And if you back up from that, looking at birth charts and doing synastry is all just a tool for examining things. What really matters is the two people,” Gat tells Refinery29 of her approach to compatibility. “A smart astrology book, which is what mine is, is going to look at the archetypes, examine the archetypes, and give advice that will help you instead of being another obstacle.”
Advertisement
Virgo & Aries
Fiery Aries and earth-sign Virgo make for “a very intense” match, says Gat. They have very different worldviews, which means they might need to work to understand each other — but also that they can help each other learn and grow. Gat’s advice? “Explore kinks.”
Virgo & Taurus
Virgo and Taurus are both earth signs, so they have a lot of similarities — yet Virgo is more flexible and talkative, and their complaining runs the risk of on Taurus’ nerves.
Virgo & Gemini
Virgo and Gemini are both ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. These means that these signs really get each other. And they’re all about conversation — of all kinds. “There’s lots of dirty talk,” Gat says.
Virgo & Cancer
Virgo and Cancer both love learning new things, including in the bedroom. Virgo is more adventurous than homebody Cancer, but they can work together to find activities that work for both their natures — like “having sex in the kitchen,” suggests Gat.
Virgo & Leo
Virgo and Leo are very different signs, but they can be a great match as long as Virgo keeps complimenting Leo and Leo shows some appreciation for all of Virgo’s hard work. These signs can bond over a special activity: “try a private weekend getaway, or maybe group sex,” Gat says.
Virgo & Virgo
Not all Virgos are alike, and two Virgos have a lot to teach each other. “Show each other some new tricks,” Gat says. “You’re the same sign, but you have different ways of doing things, so show each other what makes you feel good.”
Advertisement
Virgo & Libra
Virgo and Libra both love to be appreciated. These signs should “break out the mirror, and have sex in front of the mirror,” says Gat.
Virgo & Scorpio
Virgo and Scorpio can both be guarded and reluctant to trust, but once they get to know each other, these signs can be a strong match. “There’s lots of dirty talk and sharing secrets,” Gat says.
Virgo & Sagittarius
Virgo and Sagittarius are both adventurers, but they have different communication styles, so they need to learn how to relate. Gat says this couple is perfect for marathon sex sessions: “That snowed-in weekend where you just go at it for 48 hours.”
Virgo & Capricorn
Virgo and Capricorn are both very practical, but they’re also both earth signs — which means they’re “super sensual, super lusty,” Gat says. Capricorns and Virgos should “give each other erotic massages.”
Virgo & Aquarius
Aquarius’s innovative nature appeals to Virgo’s intellectual side. These two can get inventive in bed. “They can play with lots of sex toys and change up their routine,” Gat suggests.
Virgo & Pisces
Virgo and Pisces are opposing signs, which can lead to sparks in the bedroom. “It’s really exciting to hook up with someone who’s your opposite sign,” Gat says. “This is going to be really sensual and they will connect on an emotional level.”
Advertisement