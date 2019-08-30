You don't need us to remind you that Labor Day is the end-of-summer shopping moment — that is, until the holidays hit us in full swing. From amazing beauty and fashion sales to unmissable apartment steals, the early September holiday is sure to be a major moment for some serious money-saving. Another thing you may not realize is heavily discounted this time of year? Sex toys.
Whether you're in the market for a replacement wand vibrator or want to try something entirely new, Labor Day is the time to shop for a new device — or two. And while you're at it, don't forget to stock up on other sexy time essentials, like condoms and lube.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.