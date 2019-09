Shop Off The End-Of-Summer Scaries With These Major Home Sales

Ahead, we're featuring the best of these big sales that you can shop now. Whether it's a complete space revamp, back-to-school season organization, or new memory-foam mattress for $100 off its usual price that you're in the market for, the events ahead cover those shopping needs and then some. Scroll on to snag the best deals on must-have home essentials from Anthropologie to Urban Outfitters, ban.do to World Market, and beyond.