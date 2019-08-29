Labor Day is so much more than an extra Monday that you don't need to show up at work. It's the unofficial end of summer, where it's out with copious amounts of highlighter, and in with layering and PSLs. The early September holiday is also a major shopping season in its own right, and quite possibly the biggest one leading up to Black Friday (which, yes, is closer than you probably think).
From BOGO half off at Tarte Cosmetics — run, don't walk — to 30% off site-wide at one of the best places to stock up on makeup brushes, we've rounded up the best end-of-summer sales on hair, makeup, skin care, and more. Shop them all here in between BBQ courses and glasses of Summer Water rosé.
