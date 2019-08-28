Gypsy Rose Reportedly Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was convicted of orchestrating the 2015 murder of her mother Dee Dee, reportedly got engaged to prison pen pal Ken earlier this year. Now, Blanchard's romantic relationship with Ken is over, according to E! News.
"The two were planning to get married in January while Gypsy is still in prison, but they have now cancelled those plans," a source told E! News.
Blanchard and Ken are reportedly “brokenhearted” over the end of their engagement, but still have "love" for the other. Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence and will be up for parole in 2024, when she is 32.
"[This relationship with Ken] is a good thing for her," Blanchard family friend Fancy Micelli told People at the time the news broke of Blanchard’s relationship with Ken. "And whether it ends up being that way in the end no one knows, but for her right now it’s a very positive and happy time."
Blanchard is an alleged survivor of Dee Dee’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Dee Dee reportedly pretended that Blanchard was sick in order to garner sympathy from the public, and even convinced Blanchard she suffered from a multitude of ailments. It was only when Blanchard came of age did she realize that Dee Dee was lying to her about her illness. When she met boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn online, the couple came up with a plan to kill Dee Dee and save Blanchard. Godejohn, who stabbed Dee Dee to death, was sentenced to life in prison.
“Unfortunately, because of how far I went, I feel as if she's betrayed me. I feel that she's abandoned me,” Godejohn told ABC News of Blanchard. “There is a part of me that will probably always love her, but she's hurt me so badly."
Blanchard’s story is the subject of Hulu anthology series The Act. Joey King earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal, which stops around the time Blanchard is sentenced.
Where Blanchard's story will go next is unclear, but it sounds like pen pal Ken will no longer be a part of it.
