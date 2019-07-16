Joey King Breaks Down Over Gypsy Rose Emmy Nod

On Tuesday, Joey King's grueling portrayal of Munchausen syndrome by proxy victim and convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu's anthology series The Act was rewarded with an Emmy nomination. King's sweet response to the was nothing short of full blown tears. The nomination, King's first, comes just a day after Gypsy Rose made headlines herself after appearing in a photo with her new fiancé.
King, who also stars in Netflix's teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth and its forthcoming sequel, shared her reaction to the major news on social media. In the video, she is FaceTiming with her real mom, as well as her television mom Patricia Arquette, who plays the murdered, allegedly abusive Dee Dee Blanchard.
"I cannot believe this is happening," King wrote on Twitter on her nod in the leading actress in a limited series or movie category . "I’ve just been Nominated for an Emmy for my work in The Act. There’s so many people to thank for this moment and getting to talk to my mom and Patricia immediately after it was announced was so special. I’m in shock."
Arquette scored two Emmy nods herself this morning. She was nominated in the leading actress in a limited series or movie category for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora as well as in the supporting actress in a limited series or movie category for The Act. (Casual.) She took the time to share some love for her co-star in the Twitter replies.
"You are so so so talented and you put everything into it," Arquette gushed. "You deserve this. You are incredible. Shine girl!"
In a statement to Refinery29, Arquette shared her side of that FaceTime phone call.
"I was dead asleep and my phone rang and it was Joey King on FaceTime crying. But she was crying happy tears and I said 'Did you get nominated?' And she cried and I said 'What is it? Did you get nominated?' and she shook her head yes and then she said 'We both did!' It was such a great feeling to see her face and feel her joy she is so damn talented and she kept saying 'I couldn’t do it without you.' But she could have because she is an incredible talent."
In her interview with Refinery29 earlier this year, King — who has worked in the industry since childhood in films like Ramona & Beezus — admitted she did not always felt taken seriously by Hollywood.
"I'm very proud of the accomplishments I made when I was a young child, and I’m proud of the person I became from that," she told Refinery29. "But I think that when describing me, I'm an actor. That’s who I am. I was an actor before; I’m an actor now. Being called an actor and being respected as an actor is something that I wish I felt more sometimes."
With her Emmy nod, King finally scored that well-deserved clout.
