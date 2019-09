For the record, other members of Dee Dee’s family (who were not portrayed in The Act) have taken issue with the way the main characters are depicted. Family friend and screenwriter Franchesca "Fancy" Macelli recently told In Touch that while the series itself is compelling, “ [The Act] takes away from the true story and helping bring awareness to something that is very serious.” She and Gypsy's step-mother Kristy Blanchard also spoke to Vulture about the version of Gypsy's story that they are working on, explaining their issues with The Act and expressing that their story will be more accurate than the Hulu version. Macelli also told the Springfield News-Leader that she and the Blanchard family were looking at "what our legal rights would be" against Hulu in March.