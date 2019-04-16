But beyond Emma's look, the flashbacks to a younger Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette) welcoming baby Gypsy (Joey King) into the world with her mother closeby portray Emma as overbearing, condescending, and generally nasty to Dee Dee, who is struggling with the challenges of young motherhood. As Dee Dee does everything from breastfeeding to putting Gypsy down for bed, her mother hovers and criticizes. Martindale says these scenes were fun for her, as an actor. "I loved it when Patricia and I were just in scene together, when I was telling her what not to do with her baby — because everything was small and needling," she says. Later, Emma appears cold and uncaring when Dee Dee is literally arrested in front of her child on charges of fraud and jailed for several months.