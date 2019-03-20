Even in the vast arena of true-crime documentaries and dramatic based-on-a-true-story offerings, Hulu’s latest series, The Act, stands out as one of the most chilling, bizarre stories in recent memory. The eight-episode series reenacts the headline-making news story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King) and Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette), a mother-daughter duo whose heartwarming relationship took a turn for the grotesque when it was revealed, after Dee Dee’s 2015 murder, to be nothing more than an elaborate fraud. The talented cast of Hulu's The Act brings this unconscionable story to life.
Gypsy, who is currently serving 10 years in federal prison, was raised to believe that she was perpetually sick, suffering a whole litany of ailments and conditions that included, among other things, paraplegia, epilepsy, heart murmurs, and a sugar allergy. As it turned out, Dee Dee had been duping both her daughter and her friends and neighbors for years, reaping the rewards of a sympathetic public: free flights, celebrity donations, trips to Disney World, and even a house from Habitat for Humanity.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Gypsy was being subjected to verbal, physical, and psychological abuse meant to keep her dependent upon her mother: she was restrained to her bed for weeks at a time, starved, and constantly demeaned by Dee Dee, who tried to cut off her communication with the outside world. At one point, she smashed Gypsy’s computer with a hammer, and threatened to do the same to her fingers.
As Gypsy grew up and started to realize her mother’s fraudulent behavior, she began to plot her escape. What happened in the last few months of Dee Dee’s life are almost too outrageous to be real, but as we all know, sometimes real life can be stranger than fiction.
Here, we take a look at the main players in the saga, and the actors who are bold enough to play them. The Act is on Hulu now.
1 of 8
Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard
Just months after winning a Golden Globe for her portrayal of prison worker Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell on Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, Arquette is stepping into the role of yet another complex, largely unlikeable character as Dee Dee Blanchard. In a recent interview with The Atlantic, she explained that she relishes in playing against type.
“I say, I don’t want to worry about a woman being likeable,” she said. “I feel like everything in our lives is informed by that question. In our anger, are we likeable? If your kid dies, and you wail, are you likeable? I really am happy to throw that question, concern, whatever it is, into a dumpster fire and just be free.”
Just months after winning a Golden Globe for her portrayal of prison worker Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell on Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, Arquette is stepping into the role of yet another complex, largely unlikeable character as Dee Dee Blanchard. In a recent interview with The Atlantic, she explained that she relishes in playing against type.
“I say, I don’t want to worry about a woman being likeable,” she said. “I feel like everything in our lives is informed by that question. In our anger, are we likeable? If your kid dies, and you wail, are you likeable? I really am happy to throw that question, concern, whatever it is, into a dumpster fire and just be free.”
2 of 8
The Real Dee Dee Blanchard
Born Clauddine Pitre, Dee Dee Blanchard was a perpetrator of petty crimes long before she pulled off a decades-long con that had neighbors and celebrities alike believing that her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was chronically ill, and that she was her sole caretaker. Skeptical doctors who treated Gypsy over the years believed that Dee Dee may have had Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy, a mental condition wherein the affected believes the one they’re caring for is ill, and often uses that illness to get attention, money, or both. She was stabbed to death by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, in June 2015.
Born Clauddine Pitre, Dee Dee Blanchard was a perpetrator of petty crimes long before she pulled off a decades-long con that had neighbors and celebrities alike believing that her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was chronically ill, and that she was her sole caretaker. Skeptical doctors who treated Gypsy over the years believed that Dee Dee may have had Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy, a mental condition wherein the affected believes the one they’re caring for is ill, and often uses that illness to get attention, money, or both. She was stabbed to death by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, in June 2015.
Advertisement
3 of 8
Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Joey King, perhaps best known for her role in such teen flicks as The Kissing Booth and Summer ‘03, is nearly unrecognizable as Gypsy Rose. Between shaving her head and adopting Gypsy’s high-pitched voice, the actress transformed completely to embody the character, whom she’s expressed sympathy for in multiple interviews “I think it really made me a stronger woman actually,” she told Page Six of shaving her head for the role. “I think every girl should shave their head if they get the chance to. It’s really empowering. It may not be a popular opinion, but I feel like it made me embrace my womanhood a lot more.”
Joey King, perhaps best known for her role in such teen flicks as The Kissing Booth and Summer ‘03, is nearly unrecognizable as Gypsy Rose. Between shaving her head and adopting Gypsy’s high-pitched voice, the actress transformed completely to embody the character, whom she’s expressed sympathy for in multiple interviews “I think it really made me a stronger woman actually,” she told Page Six of shaving her head for the role. “I think every girl should shave their head if they get the chance to. It’s really empowering. It may not be a popular opinion, but I feel like it made me embrace my womanhood a lot more.”
4 of 8
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
The real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for her role in Dee Dee’s death. She was told that she suffered from a whole litany of illnesses growing up so that she would have to wholly depend upon her mom. Now 27, she told ABC News in an interview last year that she’s never felt freer than she does now, behind bars. “The prison that I was living in before, with my mom — I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t have friends,” she said. “I feel like I’m freer in prison than living with my mom. I guess now I’m allowed to just live like a normal woman.”
The real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for her role in Dee Dee’s death. She was told that she suffered from a whole litany of illnesses growing up so that she would have to wholly depend upon her mom. Now 27, she told ABC News in an interview last year that she’s never felt freer than she does now, behind bars. “The prison that I was living in before, with my mom — I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t have friends,” she said. “I feel like I’m freer in prison than living with my mom. I guess now I’m allowed to just live like a normal woman.”
5 of 8
Calum Worthy as Nick Godejohn
Canadian actor Calum Worthy shed his good guy image to tackle the role of Nick Godejohn, Gypsy’s boyfriend and the man who ultimately murdered her mom, Dee Dee. In an interview on the BUILD series, the actor described portraying Nick, who was also believed to have been on the autism spectrum, as “really intense.”
“I mean, the thing that I had to tap into was really making sure that he came across as a complete human and not just someone who committed a crime,” he said. “And that’s what I love about this whole script, was that it really looked at these characters in a very complex way. And it’s not just a normal retelling of a crime story. They really dig deep into these characters.”
Canadian actor Calum Worthy shed his good guy image to tackle the role of Nick Godejohn, Gypsy’s boyfriend and the man who ultimately murdered her mom, Dee Dee. In an interview on the BUILD series, the actor described portraying Nick, who was also believed to have been on the autism spectrum, as “really intense.”
“I mean, the thing that I had to tap into was really making sure that he came across as a complete human and not just someone who committed a crime,” he said. “And that’s what I love about this whole script, was that it really looked at these characters in a very complex way. And it’s not just a normal retelling of a crime story. They really dig deep into these characters.”
6 of 8
Nick Godejohn
Gypsy Rose first met Nick Godejohn online on a Christian dating site, and the pair hit it off immediately, sending each other Facebook messages from a number of pseudonym accounts that grew increasingly explicit in nature. Messages retrieved from the pair’s interactions following Dee Dee’s murder reveal that they exchanged photos of themselves dressed up in costumes, had special names and roles for each other, and even shared BDSM imagery. On the surface, Gypsy seemed to be enamored by the relationship. “It was like some kind of magnificent fairy tale was unfolding,” Gypsy’s neighbor and friend Aleah told Buzzfeed reporter Michelle Dean. Later on, the duo would plot Dee Dee’s murder, and Nick would be the one to wield the knife and stab her to death in her sleep. He was sentenced to life in prison in February 2019.
Gypsy Rose first met Nick Godejohn online on a Christian dating site, and the pair hit it off immediately, sending each other Facebook messages from a number of pseudonym accounts that grew increasingly explicit in nature. Messages retrieved from the pair’s interactions following Dee Dee’s murder reveal that they exchanged photos of themselves dressed up in costumes, had special names and roles for each other, and even shared BDSM imagery. On the surface, Gypsy seemed to be enamored by the relationship. “It was like some kind of magnificent fairy tale was unfolding,” Gypsy’s neighbor and friend Aleah told Buzzfeed reporter Michelle Dean. Later on, the duo would plot Dee Dee’s murder, and Nick would be the one to wield the knife and stab her to death in her sleep. He was sentenced to life in prison in February 2019.
7 of 8
Chloë Sevigny as Mel
Though there was no “Mel” in the real-life case of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, the character’s role in the mother-daughter duo’s life most closely resembles that of Amy Pinegar, a single mother with four children who befriended Dee Dee. Pinegar learned, over the course of years of tea and coffee, all about Dee Dee’s life, and offered up a listening ear whenever Dee Dee needed to vent a little. Pinegar previously told Buzzfeed’s Michelle Dean that she would at times feel “overwhelmed” listening to Dee Dee’s stories.
Chloë Sevigny plays Mel in the series, a continuation on the actress’s love for complex, layered characters. She most recently had roles on Netflix’s hit Russian Doll and a starring role in the thriller Lizzie, about the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family.
Though there was no “Mel” in the real-life case of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, the character’s role in the mother-daughter duo’s life most closely resembles that of Amy Pinegar, a single mother with four children who befriended Dee Dee. Pinegar learned, over the course of years of tea and coffee, all about Dee Dee’s life, and offered up a listening ear whenever Dee Dee needed to vent a little. Pinegar previously told Buzzfeed’s Michelle Dean that she would at times feel “overwhelmed” listening to Dee Dee’s stories.
Chloë Sevigny plays Mel in the series, a continuation on the actress’s love for complex, layered characters. She most recently had roles on Netflix’s hit Russian Doll and a starring role in the thriller Lizzie, about the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family.
8 of 8
AnnaSophia Robb as Lacey
Much as there was no “Mel” in the real-life story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, so was there no “Lacey” either, but the closest approximation to a real person in the case would be Aleah Woodmansee, Amy Pinegar’s daughter and a neighbor whom Gypsy often confided in. It was Woodmansee who ultimately told officials that Gypsy had an online boyfriend named Nick Godejohn, which helped them to track down the couple in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, where he lived.
AnnaSophia Robb, who plays Lacey, was previously perhaps best known for playing the lead role in the CW’s The Carrie Diaries, as a young Carrie Bradshaw in the precursor to the entire Sex and the City franchise. She also starred in A Conspiracy on Jekyll Island opposite Dianna Agron, Minnie Driver, and Frank Grillo, as well as the hit TV movie Samantha: An American Girl Holiday.
Much as there was no “Mel” in the real-life story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, so was there no “Lacey” either, but the closest approximation to a real person in the case would be Aleah Woodmansee, Amy Pinegar’s daughter and a neighbor whom Gypsy often confided in. It was Woodmansee who ultimately told officials that Gypsy had an online boyfriend named Nick Godejohn, which helped them to track down the couple in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, where he lived.
AnnaSophia Robb, who plays Lacey, was previously perhaps best known for playing the lead role in the CW’s The Carrie Diaries, as a young Carrie Bradshaw in the precursor to the entire Sex and the City franchise. She also starred in A Conspiracy on Jekyll Island opposite Dianna Agron, Minnie Driver, and Frank Grillo, as well as the hit TV movie Samantha: An American Girl Holiday.
Advertisement