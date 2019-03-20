4 of 8

Photo: Courtesy of Investigation Discovery.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard



The real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for her role in Dee Dee’s death. She was told that she suffered from a whole litany of illnesses growing up so that she would have to wholly depend upon her mom. Now 27, she told ABC News in an interview last year that she’s never felt freer than she does now, behind bars. “The prison that I was living in before, with my mom — I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t have friends,” she said. “I feel like I’m freer in prison than living with my mom. I guess now I’m allowed to just live like a normal woman.”