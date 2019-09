Much as there was no “Mel” in the real-life story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, so was there no “Lacey” either, but the closest approximation to a real person in the case would be Aleah Woodmansee, Amy Pinegar’s daughter and a neighbor whom Gypsy often confided in. It was Woodmansee who ultimately told officials that Gypsy had an online boyfriend named Nick Godejohn, which helped them to track down the couple in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, where he lived.AnnaSophia Robb, who plays Lacey, was previously perhaps best known for playing the lead role in the CW’s The Carrie Diaries, as a young Carrie Bradshaw in the precursor to the entire Sex and the City franchise. She also starred in A Conspiracy on Jekyll Island opposite Dianna Agron, Minnie Driver, and Frank Grillo, as well as the hit TV movie Samantha: An American Girl Holiday.