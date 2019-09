But who killed Dee Dee Blanchard , actually? The answer to that question is a complicated one, and the responsibility doesn’t fall to Gypsy alone. Nicholas Godejohn, Gypsy’s boyfriend at the time, was the one who actually did the killing, but there’s more to the story than that. After her murder, it was discovered that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy. Gypsy Rose knew that, despite the fact that her mother forced her into using a wheelchair for most of her life, Gypsy could actually walk and that she wasn’t as sick as her mom was telling everyone she was, including her doctors. When she met Godejohn through a Christian dating website, she saw him as a way to escape her mother.