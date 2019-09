But one of many questions that remain concerns Dee Dee’s past: what other crimes did Dee Dee commit prior to pulling off her headline-making act? In episode 6 of Hulu's fictionalized series about the mother and daughter, a young Dee Dee goes to jail for writing bad checks shortly after giving birth to Gypsy (Joey King). Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette) is taken away from her home in handcuffs while her mother, Emma (Margo Martindale), looks on in disgust. In the series, Dee Dee is locked behind for bars for several months, with Emma looking after baby Gypsy in the interim.