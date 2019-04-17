Skip navigation!
The Act
Pop Culture
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Back Together With Her Fiancé
by
Lydia Wang
Pop Culture
Gypsy Rose Reportedly Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Here's What Gypsy Rose Thinks Of Joey King Getting Nominated For Playing Her
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
This Is Exactly What Happened The Night Dee Dee Died In
The Act
Finale
by
Ariana Romero
The Act
When Did Dee Dee Blanchard Develop Munchausen By Proxy
Cory Stieg
Apr 17, 2019
TV Shows
Sex & Death Collide In
The Act
's Virginity Loss Episode
Ariana Romero
Apr 10, 2019
TV Shows
This Is The Real Reason
The Act
Is So Good
Leah Carroll
Apr 3, 2019
Mind
The Truth About Nick Godejohn's "Multiple Personalities" In
T...
On the most recent episode of The Act, the Hulu series based on the true story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, viewers are introduced to Nicholas Gode
by
Cory Stieg
TV Shows
Is Lacey Of
The Act
Based On A Real Person
To their neighbors in Springfield, MO, Clauddinea “Dee Dee” Blanchard and her supposedly disabled daughter, Gypsy Rose, occupied a near-heroic
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
The True Story That Inspired
The Act
Is Really Something
It’s one of the strangest crimes in recent memory. After hearing the details, it’ll come as no surprise that the case of Clauddine “Dee Dee”
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Where Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Now
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is 27 years old, serving a 10-year prison sentence, and by all accounts, doing just fine. In fact, she says she’s thriving. “She s
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Joey King Is Trapped In A House Of Horrors In
The Act
If you watched the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, you already know that the tale of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee is as wild a
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Joey King Is Unrecognizable As Gypsy Rose Blanchard In The Year's...
As a slew of serial killer-centric programs compete for your true crime attention (looking at you, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), it&#x
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Joey King Just Shaved Her Head For A Major Role
Joey King, erstwhile star of the Dance Dance Revolution-adjacent movie The Kissing Booth has shaved her head for her next big role. King shared a video of
by
Rebecca Farley
