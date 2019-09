As we see in The Act’s sixth episode, “Plan B,” Gypsy and Dee's last conversation is their often-repeated exchange about Spanish moss and angels. At this point, the words are like a prayer, reenforcing the Blachards’ unwavering codependency on each other. Dee Dee will protect Gypsy, and Gypsy will protect Dee Dee. If the promises weren’t so corrupted at this point — where Dee Dee regularly ties her daughter to bedposts and lies to her about everything from her medical records to her age — they would be sweet. In fact, they are sweet in the cold open, when we see the first time the Blanchards shared this conversation.