Gypsy goes to let Nick in, so he can be the one to remember what Dee Dee’s screams sound like up close and personal. Nick enters the Blanchard home already wearing rubber gloves to hide his prints. Gypsy hands over the knife and points to the room where her mother is sleeping. Nick goes to do the gory deed while Gypsy hides out in the bathroom, covering her ears. She attempts to muffle Dee Dee’s cries and focuses on the lighthouse painting next to the tub. This is why, when Gypsy remembers a flash of the lighthouse painting during the present timeline scene of “Free,” she collapses.