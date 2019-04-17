Later, a nurse comes by and says that Emma's tolerance to morphine and pain meds is shot and that Emma only has a few more days to live. He also calls Dee Dee a saint, unaware of how Dee Dee has actually been treating her mother (it would seem that the denial of Ensure was not a one-time thing). To confirm our suspicions, Emma later calls out for her help, and Dee Dee simply smiles and turns up the TV volume to tune her out. Shortly after that, Emma appears to be on her last leg and Dee Dee tries to show her affection, saying "I know you did your best to always love me." Emma, however, leads with cruelty even as she's about to pass away: "You made it impossible," she manages. A distraught Dee Dee runs to Gypsy's side and professes that Gypsy has a mama who loves her.