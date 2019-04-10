Elsewhere, Nick, who texts Gypsy and calls her his “wife” early in the episode, is attempting to earn enough money to visit Gypsy by working at a pizza place, but it doesn’t go so well. He drops two pizzas immediately and winds up doing the humiliating and thankless job of wearing a sign for the pizza shop out front instead. He takes that frustration straight into another video session with Gypsy, who’s playing as Ruby this time. “Ruby” shows off her bruise, given to her by her “wicked step mother” and “Victor” says she can’t show him things like that because he gets too angry. This quickly escalates their play and “Ruby” holds a pair of scissors to her neck and asks if “Victor” will stab her wicked stepmother. It’s all part of their sexual game until Gypsy wonders if perhaps it’s not and asks Nick if he could really hurt someone. Nick says he couldn’t, but Victor certainly could and that Gypsy should only ask for something like that if it’s what she really wants. She says she was just playing, clearly shocked by Nick’s dark answer.