The Buzzfeed article that The Act is based on reported that Gypsy Rose did indeed have a secret Facebook account under the name Emma Rose, just like in the show. She often used the account to talk to Woodmansee about boys, and to talk to boys. It's through that account that Gypsy revealed to Woodmansee that she'd been secretly dating Nicholas Godejohn (pictured on the right — he is not the guy from the fan convention). He eventually carried out the plan to murder Gypsy's mom and was s entenced to life in prison