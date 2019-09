Since HBO’s documentary about the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, Mommy Dead and Dearest, premiered in 2017, people have been fascinated by the true crime case involving Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and now that Hulu’s series, The Act, which is based on the same case has premiered, that interest is getting stirred up all over again. And if you’re getting immersed in the Blanchard family crime, you might be wondering when Gypsy Rose gets out of jail . Now, it seems she has about five more years left to serve in her 10-year sentence.