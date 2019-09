After the Blanchards moved into the neighborhood with a Habitat for Humanity House, Woodmansee and Gypsy became friends. They were as close as Dee Dee would allow. Though Woodmansee was a contemporary of Gypsy Rose's, she wasn't allowed to speak to her as if they were the same age. “Her mom was very set on Gypsy having the mentality of a 7-year-old and didn't appreciate me talking to Gypsy like someone my age,” Woodmansee told ABC. Woodmansee believed Gypsy Rose was intellectually impaired.