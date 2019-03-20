The Blanchard home is filled with images of Gypsy and Dee Dee smiling with rosy cheeks, along with an oil painting of a girl with long brown hair, presumably Gypsy. We go through their routine, starting with Dee Dee shaving Gypsy’s head as the girl sits in the kitchen sink and wonders what her hair would look like “if we let it grow in.” Dee Dee distracts her with a Disney reference (of which there are plenty in this disturbing story based on real events), asking, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” Gypsy looks into the pink handheld mirror and manages to eke out, “Um, you are.” She giggles before her smile fades. She says she’s just upset because she’s worried they won’t stay in town for long — they’ve moved plenty of times before. Dee Dee says they’re staying put, as she grinds unidentified pills into a paste and sets Gypsy back in her wheelchair. “This house doesn’t belong to the government,” she specifies. “We’re gonna live in this house together for the rest of our lives. There are no hurricanes in Missouri.”