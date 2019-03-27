That night, Gypsy is once again up and about, Googling fan art of Jean Grey and Wolverine in various amorous poses. From there, her thoughts wander back to her own Wolverine, who's out there, waiting for her to find him on Facebook. She begins to fill in the fields for her very own Facebook page (she uses a fake name — her grandmother's — Emma Rose), she stops short of filling in the birth year. She realizes she’s been given a few different birth years by her mother and goes digging for her own information and finds her insurance card in her mother’s purse, which clearly states that she was born in 1991. Gypsy is betrayed once again. Not only has her mother been telling her the incorrect age, she also very clearly hasn't actually done so because her brain is "bad with numbers." This card is the paperwork that supposedly jogged her memory just days prior, which means Dee Dee is telling bold-faced lies. The sugar allergy is something that Gypsy could write off as a mistake, something she could assume her mother truly thought she needed. But the age thing is a bridge too far, so in response, Gypsy finds her mother’s “nest egg” money in a ziplock bag (money we see comes from well-wishers' letters at the outset of the episode) and takes a handful for herself.