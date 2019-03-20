It helps that Dee Dee seems like she might be starting to understand her daughter’s needs a bit better, at first. At one point, Gypsy stares out the window as her neighbor Lacey’s friends arrive in a hand-me-down car, wearing ripped jean shorts and tossing their long hair as they run inside to meet Lacey. Surprisingly, Dee Dee smiles at Gypsy’s longing and immediately serves up some cupcakes as an excuse to bring Gypsy over for a playdate with her new teenage friend. Once Gypsy arrives, Lacey (AnnaSophia Robb) waves for her to come on into her bedroom and shows understanding at every turn while her friends are, well, typical teenagers and struggle with that concept. They give Lacey a stick-and-poke tattoo of a dolphin while Gypsy looks on in utter delight — happy to be present for something so adult for once. One girl offers a joint, which she almost considers smoking until the girl points out that Gypsy’s teeth are messed up. Gypsy is embarrassed but seems more concerned that the sugar she’s been sneaking is the cause of her bad teeth and worries that if her mother finds out, she’ll be crushed.