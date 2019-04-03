Godejohn told ABC News in that first linked article that he now feels "betrayed" by Gypsy. "I loved Gypsy to the point where I would ... do anything for her. I've proven that with what I did," Godejohn said. “Unfortunately, because of how far I went, I feel as if she's betrayed me. I feel that she's abandoned me.” He added, “There is a part of me that will probably always love her, but she's hurt me so badly."