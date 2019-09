In the fourth episode of Hulu's The Act, Dee Dee Blanchard is diagnosed with diabetes . But the viewer is left wondering if this is also part of her elaborate scheme to keep her daughter Gypsy Rose Blanchard close to home. Especially when Dee Dee says, "Mama needs you now. Every single day," and Gypsy looks mildly panicked at the thought that she'll never escape. But all reports indicate that Dee Dee Blanchard's own health problems may have been all too real, unlike all of her daughter's supposed illnesses.