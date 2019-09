All The Health Conditions Dee Dee Blanchard Claimed Gypsy Had

The one ailment that Gypsy truly suffered from was a lazy eye and poor vision. She always wore thick glasses to correct it, and even had eye surgery to attempt to strengthen the muscles of her eye. "The only thing I had wrong with me is I have a little bit of a lazy eye. Not all the time, but I have better vision in [my left] eye than I do [in my right] eye," Gypsy told ABC News in 2018. "That’s it." But Dee Dee also said that Gypsy had hearing issues due to muscular dystrophy, which she never had.