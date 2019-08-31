Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman serving 10 years in prison for assisting in her mother’s murder, has reunited with Ken, her prison pen pal-turned-fiancé, In Touch reports. Though the two broke up just earlier this week, her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, said that “for now,” they’re a couple again.
“They’re back together,” Kristy confirmed, adding that Gypsy is still planning a January marriage in prison.
Ken, who has only been identified by his first name, reached out to Gypsy after watching Mommy Dead and Dearest, the HBO documentary about her case, People reports. The couple initially just shared a platonic correspondence, but their relationship gradually turned romantic, and Gypsy announced their engagement in April.
Advertisement
“He loves Gypsy very much, and you can clearly see that when he talks about her and looks at her,” Kristy told People after meeting Ken for the first time in July.
Gypsy is a survivor of Munchausen syndrome by proxy: her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, pretended that her daughter was living with leukemia, epilepsy, and muscular dystrophy, among other conditions. Gypsy secretly used the internet to meet ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, and the two struck up a plan to kill Dee Dee in 2015. In 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
The story went viral and became the basis of The Act, Hulu’s crime drama starring Joey King and Patricia Arquette. But it seems like, for now, Gypsy is trying to keep one part of her life out of the public eye.
“The [engagement to Ken] is on, but [they are] taking things slow and want to keep their relationship as private as possible,” Kristy told In Touch. “But things can change, and if it changes…[it] will be kept private until they are ready for people to know. They are keeping their personal lives personal from here on out.”
Advertisement