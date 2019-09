In 2015, Godejohn murdered Dee Dee Blanchard, allegedly at the desire of his girlfriend/her daughter Gypsy, whom he became romantically involved with after meeting on the internet. Dee Dee reportedly suffered from Munchausen by Proxy syndrome and claimed that Gypsy was severely ill and needed constant care. Gypsy was never actually sick and was instead subjected to several painful and unnecessary treatments from her mother — which was her reason for wanting Dee Dee dead in the first place.