The subject of Hulu's anthology series The Act, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, has gotten engaged while serving time in prison for orchestrating the murder of her mother. Blanchard is engaged, and no, it's not to her also-imprisoned ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, according to a report in People.
In 2015, Godejohn murdered Dee Dee Blanchard, allegedly at the desire of his girlfriend/her daughter Gypsy, whom he became romantically involved with after meeting on the internet. Dee Dee reportedly suffered from Munchausen by Proxy syndrome and claimed that Gypsy was severely ill and needed constant care. Gypsy was never actually sick and was instead subjected to several painful and unnecessary treatments from her mother — which was her reason for wanting Dee Dee dead in the first place.
Gypsy, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder, is now engaged to an unnamed man, per the report — and the man was Gypsy's prison pen pal.
"[This relationship] is a good thing for her," Gypsy's family friend Fancy Micelli told People. "And whether it ends up being that way in the end no one knows, but for her right now it’s a very positive and happy time."
"[Gypsy] still tells me that she's happier now than with her mom," Kristy told the Springfield News Reader in February 2018. "And that if she had a choice to either be in jail, or back with her mom, she would rather be in jail."
Gypsy's former boyfriend is also behind bars. In 2018, Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. Their relationship, which led to the killing of Dee Dee, is fictionalized in Hulu's The Act, with recent episodes showing the pair's initial face-to-face meeting. Godejohn is portrayed by American Vandal alum Calum Worthy, while Gypsy is portrayed by Joey King.
The real Gypsy will be eligible for parole in 2024. She will be 32-years-old.
