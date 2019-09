By this point, Gypsy Rose had already dipped her toes in rebellion from her mother's controlling grasp. She'd snuck away to an older man's house. She'd eaten so much sugar her teeth fell out. She'd bought a laptop. In this episode, she logs on to a Christian dating site — and matches with Nick Godejohn (Calum Worthy) , the man who'd make her escape possible. Like nearly all the characters in The Act, Nick is based on a real person. His life will forever be affected by that decision to match with Gypsy Rose on ChristianDatingForFree.com back in 2012. Currently, 29-year-old Nick Godejohn is serving time for murder — and will be for life.