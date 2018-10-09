Joey King Just Shaved Her Head For A Major Role

Note: this haircut is no “Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven” deal — King will be playing a real person who did, in fact, have no hair. Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, reportedly kept her daughter’s head shaved to keep up the appearance that she had leukemia. Blanchard did not, it was later revealed, have cancer. In 2016, Buzzfeed Newson the Blanchards, which later inspired the HBO documentary Mommie Dead and Dearest. After years of being “sick” for various doctors, Blanchard, who was much older than her mother Dee Dee said she was, plotted to kill her mother with a man she’d forged a romantic relationship with over the internet. Nicholas Godejohn, who is currently awaiting trial, was the one who actually killed Dee Dee, stabbing her in June of 2015. Blanchard eventually plead guilty to second degree murder and is currently serving a 10-year sentence.