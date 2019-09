Here's How Long Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Boyfriend Nick Will Be In Prison

At the end of every episode of Hulu’s The Act, there’s a quick flash of text on the screen reminding us that while many things in the episode are based on true events, some of them have been heightened for dramatic effect. It is television, after all. While many things in the new series seem like they’re so far-fetched there’s no way they could be true, I’ve got some bad news. While conversations and arguments between Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee have clearly been written for television, things like Gypsy buying a computer and starting an online relationship with a man named Nick Godejohn , who’s really into BDSM, is absolutely true. If you still don’t believe it, there are text messages and chat conversations to prove it — and ones that eventually came to light in court.