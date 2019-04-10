Here's How Long Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Boyfriend Nick Will Be In Prison

In real life, with Gypsy’s (in her mother’s eyes) contraband technology, she and Nick started up a relationship online in 2012. At first, Nick was just a sounding board since Gypsy was all alone; not much is known about Nick’s own backstory but he told Gypsy that he had “voices” inside his head, and determined that he probably had some sort of split-personality disorder. While this certainly factored into his murder of Dee Dee, after which he claimed his “dark side” took over, his mental capability ended up being a major point of his trial and conviction for his killing.