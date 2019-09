No matter where you find yourself on the spectrum of emotion — be it grief over the loss of flip-flops or anticipation at getting to lace up those new hiking boots — there’s good news for your wallet this holiday. Numerous shops have slashed prices on their wares in honor of the extended weekend , enabling you to either a.) stock up on some warm-weather footwear for next season or outfit yourself for the upcoming cooler temps. So click through to check out all the shoe savings we could find — and keeping checking back for updates throughout the weekend.