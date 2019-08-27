The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards delivered some truly unforgettable moments. The red carpet fashion was crazy good, with standouts including everyone’s favorite supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as Halsey, Lil Nas X, and Taylor Swift. As was expected, Missy Elliott stole the show with her epic Video Vanguard performance. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes turned the temperature up by several degrees with their steamy “Señorita” duet. And Miley Cyrus delivered an emotional performance of her new breakup single, “Slide Away.”
Cyrus then hit the after party circuit with her rumored new girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter. Speculation about Cyrus and Carter’s relationship has been buzzing ever since they were spotted together in Europe — the same weekend the world learned of Cyrus’ split from Liam Hemsworth. While Cyrus and Carter have remained mum about their ~status~, these snapshots seem to suggest that they’re getting along just fine.
The women went casual with their post-VMAs wardrobes — they both wore jeans with classic white tees. Cyrus completed her look with an unbuttoned Fendi blouse, brown cowboy hat, and black purse. As for Carter, she opted for an oversized blazer and sneakers.
But they weren’t the only ones who chose to dress down for the after parties. Some stars switched out their red carpet garb for more comfortable pieces like tracksuits and leggings. Another after party fave? The corset top, which was spotted on several attendees. Ahead, we’ve selected our favorite ensembles from the evening, long after the main event had come and gone.