The Cutest Couples At The 2019 VMAs, Hands Down

It's the VMAs! Or, for us pop culture enthusiasts, yet another opportunity to gawk at all the ways celebrities are not just like us. Take the red carpet of an awards show. It's like prom all over again. People are judging your dress and your date, and capturing each movement with the enthusiasm of a suburban mom with a camera. Welcome to the 2019 Video Music Awards.
Which brings us to ask the obvious questions: What are celebrities wearing, and who are they with, at tonight's VMAs? The red carpet is already going to be quite the adventure. Our main concern: Will Gigi Hadid show up with Bachelorette contestant (and rumored boyfriend) Tyler Cameron?
Let's see who the cutest couples on this year's red carpet are.
Afrojack & Elettra Lambroghini
Elettra Lamborghini, the granddaughter of the Lamborghini founder, is dating Dutch DJ Afrojack. She's a singer and a reality TV star.
