Story from MTV Video Music Awards

The Cutest Couples At The 2019 VMAs, Hands Down

Elena Nicolaou
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
It's the VMAs! Or, for us pop culture enthusiasts, yet another opportunity to gawk at all the ways celebrities are not just like us. Take the red carpet of an awards show. It's like prom all over again. People are judging your dress and your date, and capturing each movement with the enthusiasm of a suburban mom with a camera. Welcome to the 2019 Video Music Awards.
Which brings us to ask the obvious questions: What are celebrities wearing, and who are they with, at tonight's VMAs? The red carpet is already going to be quite the adventure. Our main concern: Will Gigi Hadid show up with Bachelorette contestant (and rumored boyfriend) Tyler Cameron?
Advertisement
Let's see who the cutest couples on this year's red carpet are.
1 of 10
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kevin Jonas & Danielle Deleasa



The eldest Jonas brother and his wife, Danielle, basked in the glory of the Jonas Brothers renaissance in their home state, New Jersey.
Related Stories
Miley Cyrus Does NOT Seem Happy With The MTV VMAs
Did Cardi B Just Drop A Secret Song?
Are Halsey & G-Eazy Back Together After The VMAs?
2 of 10
Photo Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid



Sister couples count, too! Guess Gigi didn't bring Tyler after all.
Advertisement
3 of 10
Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Ice-T & Coco Austin



Ice-T and Coco Austin have been married since 2002. They're red carpet pros.
4 of 10
Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

6lack & Bianca Leonor Quiñones



The rapper 6lack waked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Bianca Leonor Quiñones, who releases music under the name Quiñ. The couple that aesthetics together, stays together.
5 of 10
Photo Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Afrojack & Elettra Lambroghini



Elettra Lamborghini, the granddaughter of the Lamborghini founder, is dating Dutch DJ Afrojack. She's a singer and a reality TV star.
6 of 10
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michael Turchin & Lance Bass



Lance Bass, the former NSYNC singer, walked the red carpet with his husband Michael Turchin.
7 of 10
Photo Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mitika



As the final season of Modern Family approaches, Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the VMAs with his husband, lawyer Justin Mitika.
Advertisement
8 of 10
Photo Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jenni "J-Woww" Farley & Zack Clayton Carpinello



J-Woww, Jersey Shore veteran, is on her home turf at the MTV VMAs. She kisses her boyfriend, wrestler Zach Carpinello.
9 of 10

Tommicus Walker & LeToya Luckett



LeToya Luckett, a founding Destiny's Child member, recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband Tommicus Walker.
10 of 10

Sebastian Maniscalco & Lana Gomez



Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is the host of tonight's VMAs. Maniscalco and his wife, Lana Gomez, pose before the big night starts.
Advertisement

More from Music