You Missed The Political Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's VMAs Look

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards ready to make a statement. The superstar — who's slated to open the big show with a performance of her new single "Lover" — stepped out on the red carpet in a multicolored sequin jacket by Versace. She topped off the vibrant ensemble with thigh-high black boots and emerald hoop earrings.
“I’m just really stoked and it’s been an amazing week,” Swift, who's nominated for several awards tonight, remarked on the red carpet.
On social media, fans were quick to point out that she appears to be sending a subtle — and surprisingly political — message with her wardrobe choice. Take a closer look at her Versace blazer and you'll notice that there are several safety pins featured on the print. But what's so special about safety pins, anyway? They're actually considered to be a symbol of protest against the Trump administration that dates back to right after the 2016 presidential election.
"After the election of Donald J. Trump, fears are growing that segments of his base may physically or emotionally abuse minorities, immigrants, women and members of the L.G.B.T. community," reported The New York Times back in November 2016. "As a show of support, groups of people across America are attaching safety pins to their lapels, shirts and dresses to signify that they are linked, willing to stand up for the vulnerable." Though the look was popular among Trump administration detractors, many denounced as slacktivism, a performative show of support with little action behind it.
While there's no official word yet from Swift or her team, one thing's for sure: Her look has got everyone talking.
