Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Lit Up The VMAs Stage For "Señorita"

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images.
After months of dating speculation that has been all but confirmed, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to tease the world with their fiery chemistry at the 2019 MTV VMAs. And they were literally firey as the stage was covered with candles. Their performance had everyone screaming, "kiss" and then they...rubbed noses. We can't have it all, but it is what we deserve.
The performance was highly anticipated for a number of reasons — and most of them are the number "one." “Señorita” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40 Radio, as well as the iTunes, Apple Music, and UK Official Singles Chart. It currently has over 500 million YouTube views, and has racked up over 1.4 billion combined streams. And based on all the Twitter reactions to the performance, the chemistry between the artists is mostly to blame.
It wasn't just fans — celebrities were just as hopefully that the rumored-couple would share a smooch.
But perhaps no one more than Taylor Swift:
The performance was mostly sultry walking with some stroking and forehead-touching, but comes after the duo's recent PDA put all those "just friends" quotes into question. Romance rumors were refueled after they were spotted holding hands, but once they were papped making out in a pool, it was all but official. However, they stopped short of bringing any of that action on stage, meaning we'll just have to keep keeping all eyes on the musicians. With performances like this one, that shouldn't be problem.
