Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Doing The Opposite Of Killing Relationship Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are just friends, you guys. Just friends who go out on 4th of July dates and hold hands after filming an extremely sexual music video together. We all have those friends. Right?
For real, though, musicians Mendes and Cabello have been pals for years, and repeatedly fended off relationship rumors. In that time, they've had their own respective relationships — Cabello with Matthew Hussey and Mendes with Hailey Baldwin, kind of — but are now currently single, which is why alarm bells went off when they were spotted getting cozy in West Hollywood, CA.
“They were sitting with each other, facing each other and look very intimate,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They left together holding hands.”
This wouldn't have caused such a stir had the two not gotten extremely NSFW in the music video for their new single, "Señorita." Plus, there's a line in the video that seems like a nod to (and confirmation of) all this speculation.
"You say we’re just friends / But friends don’t know the way you taste."
And do friends do this?
Honestly, maybe, but that won't stop the internet from running with its theories.
Shawn mendes and camila cabello was seen together holding hands! What the!! I never thought this day would come lmao. Shawmila stans won.— 𝑹𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑶𝑮𝑬𝑹𝑺 (@saysromanogers) July 4, 2019
Evansson, honey, there's STILL hope.
SHAWN MENDES ANS CAMILA CABELLO ARE HOLDING HANDS THEY BEING BOLD NOW pic.twitter.com/hlPewsgDou— becca SAW FAR FROM HOME 🕷🕸 (@batty_boo) July 4, 2019
i’m not saying that Camila and Shawn are probably dating... but Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are probably dating. am i over reacting ? maybe. do i care ? no— ana (@milaglows) July 4, 2019
Reps for Mendes and Cabello did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
