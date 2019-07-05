Story from Music

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Doing The Opposite Of Killing Relationship Rumors

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are just friends, you guys. Just friends who go out on 4th of July dates and hold hands after filming an extremely sexual music video together. We all have those friends. Right?
For real, though, musicians Mendes and Cabello have been pals for years, and repeatedly fended off relationship rumors. In that time, they've had their own respective relationships — Cabello with Matthew Hussey and Mendes with Hailey Baldwin, kind of — but are now currently single, which is why alarm bells went off when they were spotted getting cozy in West Hollywood, CA.
Advertisement
“They were sitting with each other, facing each other and look very intimate,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They left together holding hands.”
This wouldn't have caused such a stir had the two not gotten extremely NSFW in the music video for their new single, "Señorita." Plus, there's a line in the video that seems like a nod to (and confirmation of) all this speculation.
"You say we’re just friends / But friends don’t know the way you taste."
And do friends do this?
Honestly, maybe, but that won't stop the internet from running with its theories.
Reps for Mendes and Cabello did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey Split
The Inside Story Of Camila Cabello's Grammy Moment
New Music This Week: Camila Cabello, Jessie Reyex

More from Music