Fans Are Shipping Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Hard Thanks To Their Hot New Video

just wanna say thank you to all these talented, passionate, relentlessly hard working people who make this happen!!!! @davemeyers ,you amaze me every time we work together, @calvitjr and @sarabiv for killing it as always and being patient with us as we laughed our asses off in choreo!!!! @anthonymeindl ; for the pep talks and nerve-calming 😰 and of course youuuuuuuu @shawnmendes !!!!! you’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together. thank you for always being being there for me and having my back, and also for saying funny shit during takes so it was impossible not to laugh. 😂 everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you. ❤️and thanks to the fans for being so excited!!! it’s so fun to see and we love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #señorita ❤️