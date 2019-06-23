Fans Are Shipping Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Hard Thanks To Their Hot New Video

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ringing in summer 2019 with a steamy music video for their new single, “Señorita.”
The video, set in what appears to be a warm beach-adjacent locale (Miami, probably), features Cabello and Mendes caught in the middle of an irresistible summer fling, from dancing at midnight to a rendezvous in a motel room.
By the time the two wistfully part ways (he drives off on a motorcycle for...undisclosed reasons?), fans were shipping the two singers hard across social media. The comments on the YouTube video alone generated enough speculation to inspire a whole new single, not to mention the Instagram love — and Cabello and Mendes weren’t shy about teasing the video on their accounts, along with photos from a shoot for V magazine.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
just wanna say thank you to all these talented, passionate, relentlessly hard working people who make this happen!!!! @davemeyers ,you amaze me every time we work together, @calvitjr and @sarabiv for killing it as always and being patient with us as we laughed our asses off in choreo!!!! @anthonymeindl ; for the pep talks and nerve-calming 😰 and of course youuuuuuuu @shawnmendes !!!!! you’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together. thank you for always being being there for me and having my back, and also for saying funny shit during takes so it was impossible not to laugh. 😂 everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you. ❤️and thanks to the fans for being so excited!!! it’s so fun to see and we love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #señorita ❤️
“Please marry that man,” one fan commented on Cabello’s post, with another adding, “OK SO ARE U GUYS DATING OR WHAT. IF NOT, DATE ALREADY, IT’S AN ORDER.”
“Shhhhhexxxxiiii,” singer Rita Ora wrote under a clip Mendes posted of the video. Benny Blanco (of “I Can’t Get Enough” fame), came through, too, writing, “This movie is rated r and i’m here for it.”
And producer Ryan Tedder wrote a few cheeky comments of his own: “I took this photo on an iPhone 6,” he joked under a still of Cabello and a shirtless Mendes on a bed, then commented on another post, “How dare u. How DARE YOU.” He later endorsed the ship, writing, “Camilla Ca-Mendes” beneath shots from the V magazine photoshoot.
Charli XCX, a songwriter on “Señorita,” also shared an update about the song and added what we were all thinking in the caption: “PS THE VID FOR THIS SONG IS HAWWWWT OMG!!”
Cabello and Mendes have collaborated before: their hit 2015 single “I Know What You Did Last Summer” generated a similar round of Shamila shipping.
But while sparks fly on-screen and in-studio, the two really are just friends. Last year, Cabello confirmed her relationship with dating expert Matthew Hussey, telling Marie Claire, “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.” Mendes, who was previously linked to Hailey Bieber before her engagement, isn’t publicly dating anyone at the moment — though he has spoken out how it can be hard to handle intense scrutiny of his relationships and sexuality, and he’s probably (understandably) keeping his personal life, well, personal.
Advertisement