Camila Cabello Is Her “Happiest Ever” With Boyfriend Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello has had a busy year. Since the release of her hit song “Havana” in August, the singer’ solo career has soared. Her single broke Spotify records and won awards, and she then joined the Reputation stadium tour with Taylor Swift.
While half her heart may be in Havana, the other half is with her new boyfriend. In an interview with Marie Claire, Cabello confirmed that she is dating Cosmo advice columnist Matthew Hussey.
The singer has not spoken about her relationship before, but fans have been speculating since February. “It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now,’” she said on why she was keeping the relationship quiet. She added, "He’s so similar to me. In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together."
Cabello is a quiet person, she says, despite her public persona. The singer auditioned for The X Factor at age 16, and caught Simon Cowell’s attention. She then went on to be a part of Fifth Harmony, and left the group in December of 2016 to pursue a solo career.
The songwriter still gets nervous when performing around friends and family. Hussey in particular still gives her stage fright. “Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky,” she admitted to Marie Claire.
Hussey is the bestselling author of a book called GetTheGuy, and has had a love advice column in Cosmo. “He gives good advice,” Cabello said to EOnline in February. Since then, it seems the two have been enjoying their time together. “He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”
