This isn’t the first time Cabello has involved her family in her biggest awards show appearances. The Fifth Harmony alum brought her mother Sinuhe Cabello as her date to the 2018 MTV VMAs , where Cabello took home the coveted Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year awards. One of the breakout moments of the evening was the impromptu dance party between Cabello and Columbian superstar Maluma… which eventually included her mom. Mrs. Cabello also gave her daughter a huge hug when she officially won one of her many Moonman statues of the evening.